OBPD seeks participants for 2018 Citizens’ Police Academy

The Orange Beach Police Department is seeking participants for its 2018 Citizens’ Police Academy to be held Sept. 11 to Oct. 23. The classes are free and will be held each Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

The academy is designed to provide the Orange Beach community with an overview of the department’s operations and the increased level of understanding and cooperation between the community and officers.

A number of topics will be presented and include the following: Patrol Operations; Narcotics; Investigations; K9/Crisis Negotiations

Police Records/Dispatch; Officer Training Program; Traffic / DUI Enforcement; School Resource Officer Program; Marine Division

Intelligence Division.

Classes will be held at the Orange Beach Police Department, 4480 Orange Beach Blvd. Anyone interested in participating must be at least 18 years of age and a background check will be completed on applicants prior to acceptance

Applications may be obtained at the Orange Beach Police Department front desk or by contacting Cpl. Joey Brown at 251-923-5805. Applications must be turned in by Friday, August 24.

