OBPD: Spring Breakers looking for a party are in the wrong place

In advance of Spring Break, The Orange Beach Police Department has announced that it will utilize all available resources at its disposal to maintain order and continue to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for all visitors.

The statement stated that all guests will be welcomed to the beautiful, family-oriented beach resort community., but those looking for a party town are looking in the wrong place.

Over the past two years, we have experienced increases in underage drinking, disorderly conduct and illegal drug use during Spring Break,’’ the statement read. “The Orange Beach Police Department will utilize all available resources at our disposal to maintain order and continue to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for all visitors.

“If you are, the City of Orange Beach is not it. Underage drinking, illegal drug use, disorderly conduct or any other breach of the peach will not be tolerated. If you choose to violate the law, you will go to jail.

A list of arrestable offenses listed include sleeping in cars or on the beach, having glass containers, steel shovels and leavng tents and chairs on the beach after dark and loud and boisterous music or noise on the beach or in rooms. For more info, call the OBPD at 251-981-9777.