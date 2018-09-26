Oct. 19-20 & 26-27 Graham Creek Haunted Forest not for faint of heart

Graham Creek will host its 4th year of the Haunted Forest on October 19,20,26 & 27. This year the forest will open at 7 p.m. offering entry every 20 minutes until 10 pm. Participants will embark on a wagon to enter the haunted forest where they will walk 1/3 mile with a storyteller. Local legends and tales are the basis of the haunts. Visitors should wear close toed shoes. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased in advance on eventbrite.com or at Graham Creek Interpretive Center with cash. Don’t get lost in the forest. This event is not for the faint at heart as it is geared for late teens and adults. Graham Creek Nature Preserve

23460 Wolf Bay Dr Foley AL 36535