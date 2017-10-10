Oct. 28 Boo at Bellingrath Gardens features music from Stereo Dogs

Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for Boo at Bellingrath, a day of Halloween fun at Bellingrath Gardens, on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Gardens will be filled with Halloween-themed inflatables to guide visitors along the pathways to the Great Lawn. The Stereo Dogs band will provide musical entertainment on Live Oak Plaza. Dr. Gee will be on hand with his magic balloons and magic show. Tickets to Boo at Bellingrath are limited and must be purchased in advance. Order from bellingrath.org, or call 251-459-8864.