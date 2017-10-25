Oct. 28 G. S. Witches Ride for BCHS starts at Meyer Park

The First Gulf Shores Witches Ride benefitting the Baldwin County Humane Society will be held on Saturday, October 28 at 5:30p.m. The one mile charity ride begins at Meyer Park and tours the surrounding area. Participants are encouraged to dress in their spooktacular best & to adorn their broom sticks (bikes as they see fit. Registration is $30, including a t-shirt and available through EventBrite. Earlier in the day is a pet costume parade during the Gulf Shores Block Party at Meyer Park, a day long Halloween event. Meyer Park is located on East 4th St. between 22nd and 24th Ave.