Home / Halloween / Oct. 28 G. S. Witches Ride for BCHS starts at Meyer Park

Oct. 28 G. S. Witches Ride for BCHS starts at Meyer Park

By on October 25, 2017

Oct. 28 G. S. Witches Ride for BCHS starts at Meyer Park

The First Gulf Shores Witches Ride benefitting the Baldwin County Humane Society will be held on Saturday, October 28 at 5:30p.m. The one mile charity ride begins at Meyer Park and tours the surrounding area. Participants are encouraged to dress in their spooktacular best & to adorn their broom sticks (bikes as they see fit. Registration is $30, including a t-shirt and available through EventBrite. Earlier in the day is a pet costume parade during the Gulf Shores Block Party at Meyer Park, a day long Halloween event. Meyer Park is located on East 4th St. between 22nd and 24th Ave.

Related Items