Oct. 28 Gulf Shores Block Party includes costume contest, movie

The Waterway Village Fall Block Party kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 at Meyer Park in Gulf Shores. Festivities include carnival games and activities for children. The fun continues all afternoon with a pet parade sponsored by Magnolia by the Gulf, children’s costume contests, live DJ and community outreach with Gulf Shores Fire Rescue and the Gulf Shores Police Department.

At 5:30 p.m. participate in the Witches Ride, a 1 mile fun bike ride, around Meyer Park where all proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Humane Society.

The movie “Hocus Pocus” begins at 6 p.m. and will be featured on a jumbo screen. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, friends and family to join the fun and relax in the park.

Meyer Park is located at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. Admission is free, and parking will be available at Meyer Park and the Waterway Village public parking lot. A portion of East 3rd Street will be closed to all traffic for the Witches Ride. For more information, call 251-968-1171.

Block Party Schedule

2:00 p.m. – Kick Off – Games & Children’s Activities

3:30 p.m. – Costume Contest (3 & under, -8, 9- 3, 14 & up)

(Scariest, Most Creative, Funniest)

4:30 p.m. – Pet Parade

5:30 p.m. – Witches Ride

6:00 p.m. – Movie Screening: “Hocus Pocus”