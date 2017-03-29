One band student remains at Sacred Heart Hospital

Families grateful for prayers, thoughts, giving & kindness

By Eddie Tyler, Baldwin Co. Schools Superintendent

As you know, six band students from Gulf Shores Middle School and Gulf Shores High School were injured Feb. 28 when they were struck by a vehicle behind them in the Mardi Gras parade. I’ve reached out again to all of the families of our recovering students. I was able to talk with the majority of the parents. I was glad to hear that our high school student who had skin grafts at the University of South Alabama Burn and Wound Care Center was released this past Thursday for continuing care at home.

Our middle school student who is at Sacred Heart in Pensacola continues to recover from additional procedures there. Other students are being treated at home. About half have returned to school and some have plans to return to school after spring break.

All of the families are in good spirits, considering that they have been through so much. They are extremely grateful for your thoughts, prayers, giving, and the many acts of kindness that have been shown. Let’s continue to lift these families up and support them in every way that we can. They appreciate your thoughts and prayers.