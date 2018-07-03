ONE CLUB grand opening also fundraiser for local non-profits

The recent grand opening of ONE CLUB Gulf Shores included a golf tourney fundraiser for The Alabama Coastal Foundation’s Share the Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Program and Gulf State Park’s Backcountry Trail Preservation.

The developer, UC Funds, and its CEO, Dan Palmier, will match donations to the charities up to $45,000 through The Palmier Foundation.

New bunkers, water features, irrigation, and a water system have been added to the ONE CLUB’s nine hole golf course, and a new 3,500-square-foot restaurant, Bar 45, overlooks the ninth hole.

ONE Club’s course is adjacent to two highly regarded 18 hole courses at neighboring Craft Farms, creating what is being promoted as the “Best 45 Holes of Golf.”

Formerly Emerald Greens (located at 20050 Oak Road East, just off Hwy. 59), ONE CLUB consists of 490 fully renovated one, two and three-bedroom luxury condos and apartments offering multiple floor plans.

Its numerous amenities include a new 3,500 sq. ft. fitness center. A golf training facility will open this fall.

For more ONE CLUB info, visit oneclubcondos.com or call 251-9683232.