Ono Island resident’s daughter is very fast

Bruce Kieffer, a resident of Ono Island for the past 14 years, said he can’t take any credit for his daughter, Allie Kieffer’s record setting speed.

“She didn’t get it from me, but she and her sister were always fast,’’ Bruce said. “As soon as they started playing soccer, they were always the fastest kids and scored all the goals.’’

Allie, a qualifier for the 2012 Olympic Trials and a world record holder, is still holding her own in races against world class competition while based out of Buffalo. Locally, Allie has won the Pensacola Double Bridge Run.

She is the world record holder in the indoor marathon, and she is currently training for next month’s New York City Marathon.

A High school All-America selection, Allie is a former standout runner for Wake Forrest and Arizona State. She was the overall winner, men included, in the Niagara Falls Marathon and has also won the Miami Marathon.

She is currently ranked 61st in the world in the 10K.

Bruce, who is from Long Island, said he found his retirement paradise by accident. “I was tired of the cold. I went to Hawaii and San Diego, but it was too expensive.’’ he said. “I had a brother who was here on a golf vacation. He told me I should check it out. I did and I never left.’’

Pictured: Bruce Kieffer with his record setting daughter Allie.