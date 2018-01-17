Optimist Club of Perdido Bay Will Award Scholarships

The end of the school year is approaching and the members of Optimist Club of Perdido Bay are gearing up to award scholarships. The club has set aside $6,000 to be given to six high school graduates from the Elberta/Lillian area. Students planning on attending a college, trade, or vocational school are welcome to apply for scholarships. Those who have applied, or will be applying, to the South Baldwin Education Foundation, Inc. do not need to reapply, as the club will receive those applications. Students attending schools other than Foley High School can download, complete, and mail the application to Jim Shepherd, Optimist Club of Perdido Bay, P.O. Box 94, Lillian, AL 36549. The application link is on the home page of the OCPB website at ocpb.org.

Pictured: The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay awarded four $1,000 scholarships in 2017 to Lillian/Elberta high school seniors. From left are Frank Badners, Elizabeth Trattles, OCPB Scholarship Chairman Jim Shepherd and Andrew Trattles. Not pictured is Katie Pfeiffer. The deadline for submitting applications is February 28, 2018.