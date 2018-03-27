Optimist Easter Egg Hunt March 31 at Lillian Rec. Park

Members of the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay are gearing up for one of their favorite programs geared for kids. The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31 in the Lillian Recreational Park on Perdido Street. The Easter Bunny will hide dozens of eggs for the boys and girls, aged one to 12, to find. There will be five categories: ages 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

The friendly rabbit has instructed the Optimist Club members to have prizes for the boys and girls in the five age groups who find the most eggs. There will be three prizes in each age group.

After the hunt, all children will have an opportunity to have their picture taken with Mr. Bunny. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served for all who attend.

Pictured: Peggy Pope, Denise West and Mary Collier of the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay fill some eggs with coins for its annual Easter Egg Hunt.