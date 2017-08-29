Optimists host 31st Mullet Fest Labor Day in Lillian

The 31st Annual Mullet Festival hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 4 at the Lillian Community Club, Lillian. For more information call (251) 961-1530, (251) 962-3704, (251) 962-3339 or (251) 961-1343.

The event begins with presentation of the colors at 7:15 a.m. by the American Legion. Registration for the 5K Run/Walk begins at 6 a.m. with the run stepping off at 7:30. Participants receive the famous Mullet T-shirt and are eligible for awards in 78 separate age groups. Sign up prior to the event on the website, www.ocpb.org. The Runners Party is held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and includes the Awards Ceremony, beverages and snacks. A one-mile Fun Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. The first 40 finishers receive a Participant Award.

The famous Optimist Breakfast will be held from 7 to 9 a.m., featuring pancakes, sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy, grits and eggs. The charge is $5 per person; kids 2 through 8 eat free.

Plan on attending the Mullet/Catfish Dinner served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Also included in the $8 fee are hushpuppies, baked beans, grits, coleslaw, dessert and iced tea. Once again, kids 1 to 8 eat free.

If breakfast and dinner aren’t enough, you can always take home some home-baked items, courtesy of the best cooks in the area, the women of OCPB and their friends.

Join the fun and games outside where kids can frolic in the inflatables from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The famous Mullet Toss will be held during the same time period. Will last year’s winners return to take home another trophy or will first-timers take the prizes?

Inside from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Silent Auction will be in full swing, along with the Deja Vu Market. New and almost new items, as well as gift certificates from area businesses will be on the auction block. Gently used and unique treasures are featured in the Deja Vu Market.

There will be two contests inside this year. The winner of the Hula Hoop Contest that begins at 1 p.m. will receive a crisp $20 bill and $10 will go to second place. Contestants must bring their own hoops. The Electric Slide Contest will begin at 2 p.m., also with $20 and $10 cash prizes..

Outside the vendors will be selling their wares, including arts and crafts. To participate as a vendor, contact Ken Sanders, (251) 961-1530, or email sandbama@gulftel.com.

The drawing for the Raffle will be held at 3 p.m. Prizes are $1,000, $400, $200, and $100. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Purchase them before the event from your favorite Optimist member. They will also be on sale at the Mullet Festival.

Music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be provided by Big Jake & the Tag-A-Longs, a favorite in the area, especially for their line dance music and of course, the famous chicken dance.