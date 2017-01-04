Orange Beach Big Yard & Craft Sale Jan. 14 at Com. Center

The 14th Annual Orange Beach Big’ Yard & Craft Sale is scheduled for Saturday, January 14 at the Orange Beach Community Center, located at 27235 Canal Rd. Doors open promptly at 7 a.m. and the event runs until noon. All vendor spaces are inside, so this is a rain or shine event.

Each booth space is rented by individual vendors and the rental fees go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. You can be a part of the event by renting a booth or just coming to shop. For booth rental info, contact Angela Bateman, 251-747-4386.

A nonprofit, donor-supported organization, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for CF. The Foundation funds lifesaving research and works to provide access to quality, specialized care and effective treatments for people with CF.

Nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of Foundation support. Through its efforts, the life expectancy of a child with CF has doubled in the last 30 years, and research to find a cure is more promising than ever before.

For more information contact Angela Bateman, 251-747-4386