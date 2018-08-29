Orange Beach Community potlucks start again Sept. 3

The Monthly Community Potluck returns Monday, Sept. 3 at the Orange Beach Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30. Everyone is invited; just bring a dish or dessert to share. On Sept. 3, Mike O’Rourke will lead a discusion and demonstration on streaming video.

The monthly potlucks are held on the first Monday of each month, September through May. The Orange Beach Community Center is at 27235 Canal Road.

For more information, call O’Rourke at 251-981-6060.