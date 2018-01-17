Orange Beach Golf Center reopens after renovations, repairs

The Orange Beach Golf Center reopened in early November after being closed for over two months for course renovations and green repairs. The Orange Beach Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy Street, off of Canal Road. The 9-Hole, Par-3 Course is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the lighted Driving Range is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Driving Range features 30 grass tees and 10 covered mat tees. Buckets are $3 with 34 balls in a bucket. Ball dispensers are self-serve for the golfer’s convenience (accepts: $1 bills, credit cards, or tokens).

• Non-Member Greens Fee: 9 Holes (walking) is $15, plus tax; 9 Holes with cart is $20, plus tax, and additional 9 Holes is $10, plus tax.

Member Greens Fees – Walking the course is free; pull-cart rental is $5, plus tax; and electric cart rental is $10, plus tax. (Must be at least 16 years old to operate a golf cart.)

• Golf Center Membership: Orange Beach resident* is $125 per year for adults and $50 per year for Children 17 and under. (*Proof of residency is required for resident rates to be applied.) Non-resident is $175 per year. Three-month, non-resident is $125 per year.

Membership entitles a player to all the golf he or she can walk and play for the length of the membership. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and are not authorized to drive a golf cart.

The golf center’s first Skins Game tournament of the 2017/18 winter season on December 3 was a success. Games are played on the first Sunday of each month through April, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

For more information, call 251-981-GOLF(4653)