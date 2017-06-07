Orange Beach hosting two Relay For Life fundraisers

Full Moon Paddle June 10; Round Robbin Tennis & BBQ June 23

City of Orange Beach – Relay for Life teams are gearing up for another fun summer of fund raising events with a June 10 Full Moon Paddle and a June 23 round robin tennis social.

Titled Fun amd Food and Fundraising the tennis round-robin and social will be held at the Orange Beach Tennis Center from 6-9 p.m. and, like the full moon paddles, all donations will go directly to American Cancer Society. BBQ will be provided and

attendees are asked to bring a side dish to share. Call the tennis center at (251)981-7699 to sign-up. If you sign-up early, you will receive a free gift!

Two summers ago, the O.B. Relay team decided that hosting monthly paddles would be a fun way to raise money. That first summer proved so successful that it has now become a staple for the team. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m., and the paddles in the moonlight are from 7-8:30 p.m. Dates and sponsoring restaurants for 2017 are: Saturday, June 10, Cosmo’s Restaurant; Sunday, July 9, Southern Grind Coffee House; and Sunday, August 6, Cobalt Restaurant.

The events are held at the Wind & Water Learning Center, located at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library.

Prior to participants leaving to experience the night time paddle, area restaurants caterer food for everyone to enjoy and area musicians donate their time to entertain. After enjoying the food, entertainment and meeting new friends everyone dons their headlights and PFD’s and take to their kayaks or canoes to paddle in the moonlight.

Registration fee is $20 per person. Everyone must be pre-registered. Online registration will be available at eventbrite.com. Printed registration forms are available at obparksandrec.com and at all recreation facilities in Orange Beach.

All monies raised benefit the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life.

Participants must bring their own kayak or canoe, PFD & white light (headlamps work best).

For more information, contact Relay Team Captain Jeanne Fitzgibbons at 251-981-1524 or jfitz@cityoforangebeach.com.