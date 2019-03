Orange Beach Invasion Car Show March 15-17 at The Wharf

The Orange Beach Invasion Car Show will make its return to Pleasure Island March 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centered along Main St. and the Marina Lawn at The Wharf, the show premiered at The Wharf two years ago and proved to be unlike any other. With over 25,000 spectators in attendance over the past event shows, this will be one packed event. Admission is free for spectators.