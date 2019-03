Orange Beach middle & high school principals named

Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler is proud to announce that Dr. Robbie Smith is the new principal of Orange Beach Middle School and Dr. Erika McCoy is the new principal of Orange Beach High School. The Baldwin County Board of Education approved the appointments of these two principals at its board meeting on Thursday, February 21.

“We welcome these two outstanding educators to our Baldwin County Public Schools family and look forward to their leadership at Orange Beach Middle School and Orange Beach High School. We are so blessed to have them join the Baldwin County team. There is no doubt in my mind that we have found the best two leaders to launch these new schools. It’s an exciting day in Baldwin County and in Orange Beach,” Tyler said.

Dr. Robbie Smith started her career in education in 1993. She worked her way up from teacher, guidance counselor, assistant coordinator, and assistant principal to principal. Since 2011, Dr. Smith has served as principal of Discovery Middle School in the Madison City School System, as well as principal of Hartselle Junior High School in the Hartselle City School System. Dr. Smith was named Alabama’s District 8 Middle School Principal of the Year in 2018. She has a bachelor of science degree in biology, two master’s level certifications, a master’s degree in secondary education, and a doctorate in educational leadership.

Dr. Erika McCoy comes to Baldwin County from Haleyville High School in Haleyville, Alabama, in the Haleyville City School System. She has been the principal there since 2017. She started as a mathematics teacher in 2002 before becoming an assistant principal in 2012 at Florence High School in the Florence City School System and then principal in 2017 at Haleyville High School. Dr. McCoy belongs to the Council for Leaders of Alabama Schools. She also served as the president of the North Alabama Alliance of Instructional Leaders and as a member of the AASA (American Association of School Administrators) Aspiring Superintendent National Cohort. Dr. McCoy has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in education, an education specialist degree in instructional leadership and a doctorate degree in instructional leadership.

Dr. Smith will begin her employment with the Baldwin County Public School System on April 1, 2019. Dr. McCoy will begin her employment on March 25, 2019.

Pictured: From left, Dr. Robbie Smith, Superintendent Eddie Tyler and Dr. Erika McCoy.