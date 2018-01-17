Orange Beach Police Dept. promotions include Assistant Chief Steve Brown

Orange Beach Police Chief Joe Fierro announced the police department’s latest promotions during the Jan. 4 City Council meeting. Lt. Steve Brown, a 22-year-plus veteran of the police department, was promoted to Assistant Chief. Many other advancements were announced Jan. 4 because of the promotion of Assistant Chief Brown, along with retirements and the death of Sgt. Travis Coleman, who suffered a medical emergency in March 2017. The following officers were promoted in December: Sgt. Carl Bradley was promoted to lieutenant of the Investigative Division; Investigator Trent Johnson was promoted to sergeant of the Investigative Division; Cpl. Bailey Mahler was promoted to sergeant of the Patrol Division; Officer Nathan Cain was promoted to corporal of the Patrol Division; Dispatcher Julie Bonifay was promoted to Communications Supervisor, following the retirement of Osa Brown who had served in that position for over 22 years; Officer Joey Brown was promoted to corporal within the Support Services Division. Chief Fierro said all of the individuals who were promoted have rose through the ranks and earned their positions. “Cumulatively,” Fierro said, “they represent decades of experience, not only within law enforcement but in service to the Orange Beach community.”

Pictured: (L to R) Orange Beach Asst. Police Chief Steve Brown. left, is congratulated on his promotion by Chief Joe Fierro; Lt. Carl Bradley; Sgt. Trent Johnson; Cpl. Nathan Cain: Cpl. Joey Brown; Communications Supervisor Julie Bonifay.