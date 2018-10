Orange Beach Police & Fire to host free cook-out on Oct. 27

Waterfront Park event way to thank community for support

The community is invited to come out and spend some time with the Orange Beach Fire and Police Departments at a free cookout at Waterfront Park on Canal Rd. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 27. The event was organized by the hosts as a way to say thank you to the community they love to serve.