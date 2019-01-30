OWA will partner with Krewe du Cirque for Mardi Gras parade

KDC’s 2nd annual ball features entertainment by Fly By Radio

The Foley based Krewe du Cirque’s 2nd Annual Mardi Gras Ball with entertainment by Fly By Radio will be held at the Foley Event Center on Monday, March 4. The ball includes dinner, drinks, party favors and dancing. The krewe will don flamboyant costumes aas part of the cirque attraction theme for this grand spectacle. The public is invited to be a part of the Cirque Du Soiree’ tradition and experience a grand ball like no other. More info: kreweducirque@gmail.com or Facebook messenger.

Krewe du Cirque will partner with OWA in spectacular fashion on Sunday, March 3, as the Foley resort destination and the krewe will collaborate for a celebration that includes parades, parties and music.

The Grand Parade will kick off at 4 p.m. in Downtown OWA. A classic second line through the streets of admission-free Downtown OWA will follow. Watch as sparkles and sequins stroll by and make their way to OWA’s main entrance for a public coronation of the 2019 Krewe du Cirque King and Queen. Guests will see the former King and Queen, meet the Krewe Maidens, watch incredible performers put on a show for the royals, and witness the crowning of a new queen.

Stick around after the coronation for a block party featuring live music, DJs, Mardi Gras-inspired performers, food and drink specials until 8 p.m.

For more info, go to VisitOWA.com/MardiGras.