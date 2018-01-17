P.E.O. Chapter to Present Four-A-Change Feb. 22

On Thursday, February 22, Chapter AG of P.E.O. will present a fundraising event “A Little Afternoon Music” featuring the vocal talents of (pictured) Four- A -Change. The quartet is made up of long standing members of the Coastal Chorale: Katrina Anderson, Tracey Best, Jonathan Wallace and Jennifer Watkins. Known for their unique stylings and varied types of musical numbers, they have become popular entertainers with both snowbirds and locals. The program will be given at the First Presbyterian Church in Foley at 2 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 and will be available through the P.E.O. members and at Jubilee Apparel and Gifts in Pelican Place, Gulf Shores. The afternoon will consist of music and an intermission for treats and coffee or tea.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization that offers scholarships, grants, and loans to women seeking higher education. All proceeds from “A Little Afternoon Music” will benefit these endeavors. For further information, contact Marianne Hawkins at 967-3212 or Karen Brown at 233-3550