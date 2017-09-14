P.K. Volksmarchers & Rotarians host Sept. 23 Walk & Shrimp Boil

Funds raised from event at Flora-Bama will benefit Operation Re-Connect

The Perdido Key Rotary and Perdido Key Volksmarch Club will jointly The Veterans Walk and Low Country Boil/Silent Auction for Operation Reconnect on Saturday, September 23 at the Flora-Bama Lounge.

The Walk The Line For Veterans will be between noon ‘til 2 p.m., and the and the low country boil and auction for Operation Reconnect will be from 2-5 p.m. in the Flora-Bama Big Tent.

Th 5, 8 or 10K Volksmarch Walk will start and finish at the Flora-Bama and be held on the walking trail from the state line to Perdido Pass. Pins will be provided at the completion for paid participants. Cost is $3 to walk, and $5 for walk and pin. There is no charge for military veterans and children under 12. Special “Walk The Park’’ t-shirts will be sold for $5 to support Operation Re-Connect. For more info, call Rod Powell at 850-637-1876.

Operation ReConnect is a local charity that provides vacations for military families following combat deployments. The funds will be used to provide beach-front accommodations for 7-nights free to the families of returning Armed Services members in every branch and rank. The charity is currently raffling a one-of-a-kind, custom-built, hand-painted 2017 Jeep Wrangler to raise funds. The drawing will be on Veteran’s Day and the jeep is currently on display at the Fora-Bama. Tickets for the Jeep of Faith raffle are $20 for 1; $100 for 6 or $500 for 35. Tickets are on sale at the Flora-Bama Gift Shop, the Operation Re-Connect table at the ‘Bama, at operationreconnect.org or facebook or by calling 251-301-6808.

Pictured: Jeep of Faith featuring 7 1/2″ Lift, 37″ Tires, Oversized Fender Flares, Large Front LED Light Bar, Front & Rear LED Spotlights, Bluetooth controlled headlights/auxiliary lighting, custom hand painted graphics including the American Eagle, The American Flag and The United States of America – Constitution Preamble.