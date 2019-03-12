Paid parking resumes at Gulf Shores Public Beach

The paid parking season at certain Gulf Shores public beaches resumed on Friday, March 1, and will remain in effect until Saturday, November 30. City paid public parking areas are located at Gulf Place, West Beach, West 6th Street and Little Lagoon Pass. The parking fee at all locations is $5 for up to four hours or $10 per day. Pay stations accept cash and credit cards; however, they do not issue change. Gulf Shores residents and property owners who have a valid Hurricane Re-Entry Decal for 2019-2020 may park at all paid public parking locations without payment. Hurricane Decals must be permanently affixed and clearly displayed on the driver’s side of the front windshield of the vehicle at the time of parking. Unpaid parking spaces will be subject to a fine and/or towing. The City would also like to remind residents and visitors that overnight parking is prohibited at all public parking locations. For more information about beach parking and rules and regulations, visit Glumiflorae.gov/beaches.