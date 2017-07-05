Panic, Shakes & Sturgill to headline July 15-16 Sloss Fest

Alabama Shakes, Widespread Panic, ODESZA, and Sturgill Simpson will headline this year’s Sloss Music & Arts Festival, scheduled July 15-16 just across the railroad tracks from downtown Birmingham on the historic grounds of Sloss Furnaces.

A limited number of single-day general admission tickets are available for $85. Single Day VIP tickets are also available for $195. Weekend general admission tickets are $135, and a variety of weekend VIP options are being offered. Prices will increase as allotments run out. All ticket options are subject to additional fees and service charges. VIP perks include special viewing areas at two stages, admission to air-conditioned VIP lounges, a commemorative poster and a souvenir laminate. A total of 40 acts are set to perform.

Sloss Furnaces, the fest venue, produced iron for nearly 90 years, which gave rise to the city of Birmingham. Now recognized as a National Historic Landmark, its web of pipes and tall smokestacks offer a glimpse into the great industrial past of the South.

Saturday, July 15:

Widespread Panic, ODESZA, Run The Jewels, Spoon, NEEDTOBREATHE, Tycho, Cherub, Conor Oberst, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Francis & The Lights, The Heydaze, Mike Floss, John Moreland, Wray, Ruston Kelly, CBDB, Riverbend, Byron The Aquarius, Nowhere Squares, C1UB : AM.

Sunday, July 16:

Alabama Shakes, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Phantogram, Judah & The Lion, Vince Staples, Cashmere Cat, K. Flay, Waka Flocka Flame, Kaiydo, Hiss Golden Messenger, Beach Slang, Harrison Brome, Nerves Baddington, Ages and Ages, Lawrence, Lillie Mae, Shaheed & DJ Supreme, Holy Youth, Vulture Whales, New Devils.