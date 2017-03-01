Papa Rocco’s Sponsors Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

Bill “Papa Rocco’’ McGinnes & his bagpipers will lead green throng on tour of downtown Gulf Shores bistros on March 17

Papa Rocco’s owner Bill McGinnes, just as he’s done for the past 33 years, will raise his shillelagh on the front steps of his Hwy. 59 restaurant (two blocks from the beach) at about 9:30 a.m. and signal the start of the annual Gulf Shores St. Patrick’s Day Walking Parade (March 17). At least 1,200 revelers – young & old, local & snowbird – are expected to follow the Papa sponsored bagpipers from the World Champion Windsor Canadian Police Band to most of the bars & bistros in downtown Gulf Shores. After the parade, McGinnes will return to Papa Rocco’s for corned beef & cabbage and live music.