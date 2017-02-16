Parade &  Party Schedule

Thursday, Feb 16
6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots, Mobile
Friday, Feb. 17
6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca, Mobile
6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, Daphne
Saturday, Feb 18
10:45 a.m. – Pirates of Lost Treasure Boat Flotilla, Perdido Key
11 a.m. – MG Flotilla Viewing Party, free food & drinks, Perdido Seafood Docks
1 p.m. – Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade, downtown Fairhope
2 p.m. – Mystics, Mystical Revelers, Mystical Friends, Mobile
6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth, Butterfly Maidens, Krewe of Marry Mates, Mobile
6:45 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge, Fairhope
Sunday, Feb 19
6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters, OOI, Mobile
Monday, Feb 20
6:30 p.m. – Order of Venus, Order of Many Faces, Mobile
Tuesday, Feb 21
6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s, Mobile
Thursday, Feb 23
6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society, Mobile
Friday, Feb 24
6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus, Mobile
6:30 p.m. – Mystical Order of Mirams, Orange Beach
6:45 p.m. – Maids of Jubilee, Fairhope
8 p.m. – Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade, Pensacola
Saturday, Feb 25
11 a.m. – Foley parade, Foley
11 a.m. – Krewe of Goats, Prichard
Noon – Floral Parade, Knights, Mystical Ladies, Order of Angels, Mobile
Noon – Mystic Revelers, Bay Minette
Noon – Mardi Gras Party w. Cajun Dishes and King Cake, Elks Lodge, Foley
1 p.m. – Mardi Gras Party & Festive Dressed Contest, Point Rest., Innerarity 2 p.m. – Krewe of Mullet Mates, Mullet Point – Point Clear
2 p.m. – Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade, downtown Pensacola
5:30 p.m. – Mystics of Pleasure, Orange Beach
6 p.m. – Mystics of Time, Mobile
6:45 p.m. – Shadow Barons, Daphne
Sunday, Feb 26
1 p.m. – Krewe of Wrecks Parade, Pensacola Beach
2 p.m. – Krewe of the Royal Riff-Raff, Josephine
2 p.m. – King Elexis I Motorcade, Mobile
2:29 p.m. – Loyal Order of the Firetruck, Daphne
2:30 p.m. – Joe Cain Procession, Mobile
5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville, Mobile
Monday, Feb 27
Noon – Floral parade, Mobile
1 p.m. – Prichard Mardi Gras Association, Prichard
4 p.m. – Children & Pet Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach
6 p.m. – Float Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach
6:45 p.m. – Order of Mystic Magnolias, Fairhope
7 p.m. – Infant Mystics, Order of Doves, Mobile
Tuesday, Feb 28
10 a.m. – Gulf Shores Parade, Gulf Shores
2 p.m. – Orange Beach Parade, Orange Beach
2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth Parade, Mobile
5:05 p.m. – LuLu’s Boat Parade, arrives at LuLu’s, Pleasure Island
