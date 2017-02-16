Parade &  Party Schedule

Thursday, Feb 16

6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots, Mobile

Friday, Feb. 17

6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca, Mobile

6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, Daphne

Saturday, Feb 18

10:45 a.m. – Pirates of Lost Treasure Boat Flotilla, Perdido Key

11 a.m. – MG Flotilla Viewing Party, free food & drinks, Perdido Seafood Docks

1 p.m. – Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade, downtown Fairhope

2 p.m. – Mystics, Mystical Revelers, Mystical Friends, Mobile

6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth, Butterfly Maidens, Krewe of Marry Mates, Mobile

6:45 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge, Fairhope

Sunday, Feb 19

6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters, OOI, Mobile

Monday, Feb 20

6:30 p.m. – Order of Venus, Order of Many Faces, Mobile

Tuesday, Feb 21

6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s, Mobile

Thursday, Feb 23

6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society, Mobile

Friday, Feb 24

6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus, Mobile

6:30 p.m. – Mystical Order of Mirams, Orange Beach

6:45 p.m. – Maids of Jubilee, Fairhope

8 p.m. – Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade, Pensacola

Saturday, Feb 25

11 a.m. – Foley parade, Foley

11 a.m. – Krewe of Goats, Prichard

Noon – Floral Parade, Knights, Mystical Ladies, Order of Angels, Mobile

Noon – Mystic Revelers, Bay Minette

Noon – Mardi Gras Party w. Cajun Dishes and King Cake, Elks Lodge, Foley

1 p.m. – Mardi Gras Party & Festive Dressed Contest, Point Rest., Innerarity 2 p.m. – Krewe of Mullet Mates, Mullet Point – Point Clear

2 p.m. – Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade, downtown Pensacola

5:30 p.m. – Mystics of Pleasure, Orange Beach

6 p.m. – Mystics of Time, Mobile

6:45 p.m. – Shadow Barons, Daphne

Sunday, Feb 26

1 p.m. – Krewe of Wrecks Parade, Pensacola Beach

2 p.m. – Krewe of the Royal Riff-Raff, Josephine

2 p.m. – King Elexis I Motorcade, Mobile

2:29 p.m. – Loyal Order of the Firetruck, Daphne

2:30 p.m. – Joe Cain Procession, Mobile

5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville, Mobile

Monday, Feb 27

Noon – Floral parade, Mobile

1 p.m. – Prichard Mardi Gras Association, Prichard

4 p.m. – Children & Pet Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach

6 p.m. – Float Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach

6:45 p.m. – Order of Mystic Magnolias, Fairhope

7 p.m. – Infant Mystics, Order of Doves, Mobile

Tuesday, Feb 28

10 a.m. – Gulf Shores Parade, Gulf Shores

2 p.m. – Orange Beach Parade, Orange Beach

2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth Parade, Mobile

5:05 p.m. – LuLu’s Boat Parade, arrives at LuLu’s, Pleasure Island