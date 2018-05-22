Paradise Island 5K slated May 27 in Orange Beach

The 2nd Annual Paradise Island 5K will be hel May 27 at 7:30 a.m. at the SportsPlex (4385 William Silvers Pkwy.) in Orange Beach. The 5K certified course is on the paved nature trail with no motorized traffic and takes you through multiple trails along the Backcountry Trail. All runners will receive a shirt, but sign up today to be one of the first 400 registered and get a custom tropical tech shirt. Following the race, enjoy the awards party with free beer and refreshments.

Hawaiian leis for all finishers and custom age group award medals. Packet pick-up will be Saturday, May 26 from 3-7 p.m. at Ginny Lane Bar & Grill at The Wharf in Orange Beach; and race day at The Orange Beach Sportspex from 6-7 a.m.