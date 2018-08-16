Parkland High School student wants to thank Doug Underhill

Esc. Co. Commissioner calls student protesters “little monsters’’

When asked how she would respond to Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill’s facebook comments describing student activists from Parkland High School as “little monsters” and “pathetic” for marching in support of gun law reform, Adam Alhanti, an incoming senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told the Pensacola News Journal (PNJ.com) he would thank the politician.

“I’d like to line all of them up, shake all of their hands and thank them for motivating me even further,” said Alhanti, an incoming senior at the school.

Underhill also labeled the students as miscreants and insurgents on his facebook page. He told the News Journal the feedback from his district has been overwhelming positive.

The Parkland students were speaking in Pensacola as part of a recent “Road to Change” statewide tour to get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote before the mid-term elections in local communities, according to the News Journal report.

On February 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing seventeen students and staff members and injuring seventeen others.

District 2, which Underhill represents, includes the southwest part of Escambia County from Perdido Key to West Pensacola.