Parrotheads will phlock to Pleasure Isle March 16-19

Stars Fell On Alabama will be open to public for first time

By Jane Tarver

Parrothead fans of Jimmy Buffett from all over the United States will be “phlocking” to Pleasure Island March 16-19 for the annual Stars Fell On Alabama. The four sponsoring parrothead clubs are Lower Alabama Parrotheads, Mobile Bay PHC, Towns Around Biloxi PHC, and the Isle O’Bama PHC from Montgomery. It will be a fun and music filled weekend, with over 500 Parrotheads from all over the United States convering on The Island House Hotel (Doubletree by Hilton).

Beginning Thursday and Friday around noon there will be non-stop trop rock entertainment pool side during the day and in our tent on the beach from 7 – 10 PM with after hours in the bar until 2 AM. On Saturday we caravan by bus to Lulu’s for a day of entertainment by Southern Drawl Band. (This is open to the public.) Then back to the hotel for more poolside and tent entertainment.

Other activities include a silent auction, raffles, poolside games and a live auction at Lulu’s on Saturday. This is a fund raiser benefiting such charities as American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s, Alcazar Temple in Montgomery, and our local fire departments. (Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Foley.)

The music line-up is incredible: Don Middlebrook, John Reno, Rhythm & Rain, Matt Hoggatt, James, “Sunny Jim” White, Paul Roush and the PHINS Reunion Band, Steve Hopper, John Friday and Phins Addicts. Also playing will be Donny Brewer and the Dock Rockers, winner of several 2017 Trop-Rock Awards.

In order to attend these activities (except Lulu’s) you must be registered for Stars Fell On Alabama and have your credentials to be on hotel property after noon on March 16th.

This is the first time STARS has ever been opened to the general public. Cost of registration is $80 per person and that includes a souvenir tee shirt and other keepsakes. You must be over 21 to attend. To register, go to Starsfellonalabama.org. We hope to see you there. It is going to be a weekend of “PHUN.”

Pictured: Kim Dahlgren, Gen. Manager Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and past president of Lower Alabama Parrothead Club; Don Chambers, President, Lower Alabama Parrothead Club; Jane Tarver, Treasurer of LAPHC and Stars Fell On Alabama. For more info, call 251-987-5088 or 251-978-5790.