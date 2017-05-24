Home / More may 24 News / Pat Crumby Dance May 29 in Loxley

The first of the summer’s Pat Crumby Summer Holiday Dances at the Loxley Civic Center will be held on Monday, May 29 from 2-5 p.m. Dave Ellis and Bill Clark will provide the music entertainment. Cost is $10 per person at the door payable by cash or check for the BYOB & snacks event.
Future at Crumby Summer Holiday Dances are scheduled on July 4 from 2-5 p.m. with music from Roger & Elaine Beasley and Sept. 4 from 2-5 p.m. with music by JR Owen and Thom Ogelesby.

