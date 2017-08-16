Pat Crumby Labor Day Dance Sept. 4 in Loxley

More than 100 dancers are expected to whirl and twirl to the dynamic music of JR Owen and Thom Ogelsby (pictured) during the Pat Crumby Labor Day Dance on Monday, Sept. 4 at the Loxley Civic Center from 2-5 p.m. Music selections will be from the 50’s & 60’s, including songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Elvis & Louis Armstrong. Admission is $10 per person payable by cash or check at the door for the BYOB event, and ice, cups and water will be provided.

“This is a wonderful way to celebrate Labor Day while keeping cool and dancing with friends,’’ said Cindy Youngblood, one of the event’s regulars. For more info, call event coordinator Linda Killilea at 251-344-8854.