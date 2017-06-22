Patriotic Concert July 2 at G.S. United Methodist

By Louise Hawley

An all-inclusive “Salute to the Armed Forces” will be among the numbers presented by the Chancel Choir of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church at its annual Patriotic Concert on Sunday evening, July 2 at 7pm in the church sanctuary. Admission to the concert is free, but a love offering will be taken for a popular veteran’s charity: K9sforwarriors.org, providing service dogs without charge for former military men and women.

Rick Totty, baritone soloist from Birmingham, will sing Elvis Presley’s well-known and loved “American Trilogy” and other numbers backed by the GSUMC live band and choir. Rick will also be backed by the GSUMC men’s chorus in a fun arrangement of Elvis’ “G.I. Blues”. Young soloist Nora Malone will join the choir in a special number, “I Am But a Small Voice”.

Among other numbers, the choir will present “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor”, the musical setting of Emma Lazarus’ poem, “The New Colossus” as found on the Statue of Liberty.

Dr. Michael Brown, former head of the Music Department at Mississippi State University now retired to Gulf Shores, will be guest soloist on the trumpet as the GSUMC women’s chorus under the direction of Marcia Gillian presents the Andrews Sisters “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy’. Other favorite local soloists include young singer/songwriter Caitlen Sommerville, Barbara Shepard, Marsha Guyer and Cody Johnson. The GSUMC Tower Handbell Choir will present several patriotic selections, including a rousing arrangement of “America the Beautiful”. GSUMC organist/pianist Jackie Dahlman is the concert accompanist.

Add the date to your calendar now and join with others as the Gulf Shores community gathers to recognize present and past military men and women in a stirring Independence Day concert. More info: 251-968-2411 or gulfshoresumc.org.