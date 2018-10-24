Patriots’ Car Show Nov. 3 at Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44

American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores will host its Patriots’ Car Show on Saturday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will also include a fish fry and silent auction fundraiser for the Foley High School Air Force JROTC. All cars are welcome. The theme is patriotism. “We’d like the participants to feature their service in the military or the service of a family member while showing their car,’’ said coordinator Donna Stacey. Funds from the car show will benefit the South Alabama Veterans Retreat. Post 44 is located t 6781 AL-59 in Gulf Shores (251-948-61