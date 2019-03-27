Paws in the Park April 13 at Big Lagoon State Park

Big Lagoon State Park along with the Friends of Pensacola State Parks will host the first Paws in the Park on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the Amphitheater Picnic Area at Big Lagoon State Park (12301 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola). This is a free event with regular paid park entry fees ($4 for one person or $6 for up to 8 people).

Bring the whole family out, including your favorite 4-legged friends for a fun filled day of dog friendly vendors, opportunities for adoption and educational demonstrations.

There will also be ranger guided dog friendly hikes to emphasis the dog friendly areas of the park and interpretation of pet rules. Dogs must be on a maximum 6 ft. long hand-held leash at all times and be well behaved. Owners are responsible for picking up after their pets.

Pictured: The Pensacola Humane Society will be at the event with adoptable dogs.