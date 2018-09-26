Paws in the Park Oct. 6 at Big Lagoon State Park Amphitheater

Paws in the Park will be held at the Amphitheater Picnic Pavilions at Big Lagoon State Park on October 6 from 8 a.m. ‘til noon. Rangers will lead guided hikes for owners and dogs, and local animal shelters will be presenting adoption opportunities. This is a free event with paid park admission ($4 for one person or $6 for up to 8 people in a vehicle).

The event is being held in conjunction with Friends of Pensacola State Parks. For more info, contact Emily Price at 850-492-1595.