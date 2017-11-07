PBUMC memorial & LuLu’s gathering for Pam Burns Nov. 11

If you know Brent Burns, you know the last eight years of his life were the best eight years ever for our island’s Ambassador of Music. Those were the years he was married to Pam Capps Burns, who passed away on Oct. 27 in the couple’s Craft Farms home. And while they laughed often during their eight year adventure

The couple lived life large & busy during their time together, taking a dozen trips to Europe, included French Open week in Paris. They had multiple trips on the burner when Pam was recently diagnosed with cancer. Brent even wrote a song, “ about it.

The couple was able to stand in the Breeder’s Cup Winner’s Circle with their horse, Groupie Doll, a two time winner of the Fillies and Mares Sprint.

“She made me a better man, no doubt about it. I had to raise my game to win her over, and I did,’’ Brent said.

Brent knew Pam by name, even though she was a homebody, not a bar person, and he had been hanging out at bars for a living for 40 years.

But Pam worked with Brent’s son Buster at the Oyster House and that gave him more excuses to be around her. He was already feeling the chemistry by then, but he assumed correctly that Pam was out of his league and he needed help. One of Pam’s many tennis community buddies, Kay Bradley, and her husband Fred, provided interference by getting Pam to agree to a double date.

“The rest is history,’’ Brent said about the love of his life, and the reason for the most exciting and happiest times of his life.

“We had lots of thrills,’’ Brent said. “I traveled by myself, but it is so much more fun to share it with someone you love. We felt like God put us together. philosophically religiously, politically, we were so compatible. We even liked the same foods.’’

In addition to helping Brent live and eat a healthier life, Pam ran Brent’s music business, allowing him to write songs. A Mobile girl (B.C. Rain), she loved everything about tennis and had a circle of friends that was constantly expanding, as her kindness was infinite.

“I loved her. What was not to love about her. She never said an unkind word about anybody. She would always soften anything I said and find something good about everybody.’’

A memorial service for Pam Capps burns will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Perdido Bay United Methodist Church with Rev. Glen Butler. Family member Dr. Howard Booth will give the eulogy. A reception will follow at 2 p.m. at Lulu’s.

Brent said his desire is to not get “weepy’’ in public as he grieves with Pam’s family and friends through the stages of grief.

“ I keep thinking of people who have to go through this alone and how tragic that is,’’ Brent said.