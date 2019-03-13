Pennies For Putts

Board Members from the Cotton Creek Ladies Golf Association (CCLGA) met at Peninsula Golf Course with Coach Jacob Sparkman and the nine girls that make up the Gulf Shores Girls Golf Team. Cathy Bell, Pam Minella and Pat Scott presented a $300 check to the team which was donated from their Pennies for Putts fund. This fund was set up to promote the love of golf in these young ladies and to help them with their supplies and expenses. The fund starts out with spare change put into the collection jug, but by the time it is presented to the school, it has grown with some very generous contributions. Sallye Dunlap, a CCLGA member, also donated 8 slightly used golf clubs which were very appreciated. Pictured: from left to right – Pam Minella (CCLGA Secretary), Pat Scott (CCLGA Treasurer), Girls Golf Team – Jenna Morgan, Annabelle Potter, Heidi Shamp, Christian Perryman, Olivia Callahan, Delaney Scarborough, Anniston Shamp, Olivia Atkins and Mary Elizabeth Alford, Cathy Bell (CCLGA President), Coach Jacob Sparkman.

Congratulations to GSMS middle school wrestlers! They competed with Jackson Russ coming in 1st, Gunner McNeely in 2nd, and Houston Bryant in 3rd. Jackson Russ is GSMS’s very first Middle School State Champion Wrestler! #GSMSTheExtraDegree