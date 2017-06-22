Pensacola July 4 party & fireworks at Seville Square

For the 28th year, area Sertoma organizations will sponsor the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast and an all day fest at Seville Square in Pensacola on Tuesday, July 4 beginning at 11 a.m. Activities throughout the day include a free children’s area with inflatables, pony rides, rock climbing wall, “meet and greet” with characters, face painting, and more.

There will also be a variety of arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and live entertainment on the Bayfront stage in the afternoon. Of course, the 4th of July would not be complete without a Hot Dog Eating Contest. Be sure to sign up early as the contest begins promptly at noon.