Pensacola’s Seville Quarter celebrates 50th with week of events

Jazz Pensacola is just one of festivities being celebrated as part of Seville Quarter/Rosie O’Grady’s 50th Anniversary celebration. The jazz concert will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. Seville Quarter is located at 130 E. Government St. in downtown Pensacola. Other festivities include an Aug. 17 employees’ reunion party.

Seville Quarter began in 1967 as the dream of Bob Snow, a Minnesota native, who was a virtuoso trumpet player, Dixieland band leader, naturally gifted designer, builder and energetic entrepreneur. Snow, who will e in town for the celebration, fell in love with Pensacola while in Navy Flight training. Starting with $1,100, his horn and his heart, Snow started Rosie O’Grady’s in the old Pensacola Cigar & Tobacco Co. warehouse on Government Street.

Opening night was Aug. 16,1967. Lili Marlene’s was added next, followed by the other distinctive rooms that now make up the Pensacola entertainment and dining complex, Seville Quarter.

for more info, go to sevillequarter.com.