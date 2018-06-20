Perdido Beach Resort will shoot fireworks over Perdido Pass on July 4

Hotel festivities include All-American beachside BBQ, music from Mixed Nuts

Perdido Beach Resort, the Alabama Gulf Coast’s premier luxury beach front hotel, will once again celebrate our nation’s independence by hosting our annual Fireworks Gala and Barbeque on Wednesday, July 4th, on the hotel beach decks in Orange Beach, AL. This annual event includes an all-American beachside barbeque, live music featuring The Mixed Nuts, cash bars, and its largest ever star-spangled fireworks show from the beach. The Mixed Nuts are a New Orleans based band that has played for numerous Mardi Gras events including the Krewe of Orpheus Ball as well as Journey, Kid Rock, The Temptations and The Doobie Brothers along with many other top groups from around the country. The event is open to the general public.

In addition to the evening barbeque and concert, the hotel will be hosting a number of events throughout the Independence weekend to keep guests and their families entertained. Beginning on Monday, July 2nd, a number of family-friendly activities are planned throughout the day for both the beach and the beach deck that will culminate with a “Dive in Movie” by the pool. More family-friendly events will take place all day on Tuesday, July 3rd and Wednesday, July 4th, to include musical chairs, a piñata smash, a scavenger hunt, a mullet toss, a watermelon eating contest, and much more.

Live music, cash bars, and general seating for the main event start at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on the resort’s beach decks. The barbeque will feature Independence Day specials including multiple salad offerings, barbeque spareribs, barbeque beef, slow roasted barbeque pulled pork, chicken, Conecuh sausage and a variety of side dishes and desserts. The largest fireworks show in the history of the resort will light up the sky over the Gulf of Mexico at dusk (approximately 9:00 p.m.) from the resort’s beach. Following the fireworks extravaganza, the Mixed Nuts will be moving to the Perdido Beach Resort’s Ballroom to entertain guests until 2:00 a.m.

Pool and beachside activities during the day are complementary for hotel guests. Advance purchase for the Gala Celebration, which includes the barbeque buffet dinner, concert by the Mixed Nuts and fireworks, is recommended since availability cannot be guaranteed on the day of the event. Ticket prices are $35.00 for adults and $15.00 for children under 12. Children 4 and under are admitted free of charge.

Voyagers will also be open and serving guests that evening as well. Additionally, the Voyagers menu will be available on the Terrace Deck outside of Voyagers and Latitude 30 for an additional $10 per table. Advance Terrace reservations are required and will guarantee the table is reserved for the evening.

For non-hotel guests, wrist bands must be purchased in advance from the hotel Concierge (Ext 103).