Perdido Beach Resort will shoot fireworks over Perdido Pass on July 4

Hotel festivities include All-American beachside BBQ, music from Mixed Nuts

Perdido Beach Resort, located in Orange Beach at Perdido Pass, will once again celebrate our nation’s independence by hosting its annual Fireworks Gala and Barbeque on Tuesday, July 4 on the hotel beach decks. This annual event includes an all-American beachside barbeque, live music featuring The Mixed Nuts, cash bars, and its largest ever star-spangled fireworks show from the beach. The Mixed Nuts are a New Orleans based band that has played for numerous Mardi Gras events and opened for Journey, Kid Rock, The Temptations and The Doobie Brothers.

In addition to the evening barbeque and concert, the hotel will be hosting a number of events throughout the Independence weekend to keep guests and their families entertained.

Beginning on Sunday, July 2, a number of family-friendly activities are planned throughout the day for both the beach and the beach deck that will culminate with a “Dive in Movie” by the pool. More family-friendly events will take place all day on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, including musical chairs, a piñata smash, a scavenger hunt, a mullet toss, and a watermelon eating contest.

Live music, cash bars, and general seating for the main event start at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the resort’s beach decks. The barbeque will feature Independence Day specials including multiple salad offerings, barbeque spareribs, barbeque beef, slow roasted barbeque pulled pork, chicken, Conecuh sausage and a variety of side dishes and desserts. The largest fireworks show in the history of the resort will light up the sky over the Gulf of Mexico at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) from the resort’s beach. Following the fireworks extravaganza, the Mixed Nuts will be moving to the Perdido Beach Resort’s Ballroom to entertain guests until 2 a.m.

Pool and beachside activities during the day are complementary for hotel guests. Advance purchase for the Gala Celebration, which includes the barbeque buffet dinner, concert by the Mixed Nuts and fireworks, is recommended since availability cannot be guaranteed on the day of the event. Ticket prices are $35 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Children 4 and under are admitted free of charge.

Voyagers will also be open and serving guests that evening as well. Additionally, the Voyagers menu will be available on the Terrace Deck outside of Voyagers and Latitude 30 for an additional $10 per table. Advance Terrace reservations are required and will guarantee the table is reserved for the evening. For non-hotel guests, wrist bands must be purchased in advance from the hotel Concierge (Ext 103).

For hotel and info regarding the Independence Day events, call 251.981.9811. A complete schedule of events can be viewed ats perdidobeachresort.com.

Parking for non-hotel guests attending the concert, fireworks, and barbeque will be on a first-come basis in the parking lot directly across from the resort on the north side of Highway 182.

Nestled on the beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast, Perdido Beach Resort is located directly on the sugar-white beaches and emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The hotel features 344 luxury guestrooms with private balconies, 45,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space, multiple restaurants that include the award winning Voyagers Restaurant, indoor/outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis courts and more. Perdido Beach Resort is within walking distance of shopping, dining and entertainment. We are located just two miles west of the Florida state line, about 45 minutes from Pensacola International Airport, or within a days drive from anywhere in the southeast. For more information, call 800.634.8001 or visit perdidobeachresort.co