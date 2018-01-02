Perdido Chamber Contributes To FBISF Scholarship Fund

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce gave a portion of the funds raised from its fall golf tournament to benefit the Frank Brown International Foundation for Music, giving $1,000 in scholarships to local students in both Escambia and Baldwin counties, totaling $2,000 in funds to the Foundation for education. Fostering a long time partnership with the Frank Brown, the Chamber felt that giving back to the foundation would benefit the education community in both Florida and Alabama. The Foundation awards scholarship funds to college bound high school students who display a serious interest in music. The foundation also supplies instruments to schools in an effort to support their music programs. The Foundation for Music produces the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival annually. In its’ 33rd year, it is the oldest festival of it’s kind in the country. The festival has created a lasting impression on the Perdido area, creating a musical backbone for the treasured community here on the key. The Perdido Chamber is proud to form such a strong partnership and contribution to a foundation that brings such a large impact to our Perdido community both morally and economically.

Pictured: Andy Haynes, Director of the FBISF, Jo Ann Slaydon, Executive Director of the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, Dana Pagador, Assistant Director, Perdido Key Area Chamber, Joe Gilchrist, Co-Owner of the Flora-Bama and FBISF founder.