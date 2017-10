Perdido Ecumenical Choir seeks singers for its Christmas concert

The Perdido Ecumenical Choir is recruiting singers who love Christmas for its Christmas Concert at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Old Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola on Sunday, December 3, at 3 p.m. Practices are Monday evenings, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome! Sacred and secular seasonal music will be performed. If you have any questions please call Kathy Johansen, Music Director of Holy Spirit Church, at 850-748-5336.