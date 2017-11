Perdido Ecumenical Choir’s Christmas concert is Dec. 3

The Perdido Ecumenical Choir presents Sing We Now of Christmas, a collection of fun Christmas songs and beautiful sacred selections, on Sunday, December 3 at 3 p.m. in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church sanctuary. All are welcome. Please stay for a reception in the Family Life Center afterwards. The church is located at 10650 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola.