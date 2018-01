Perdido Key Blood Drive Jan. 26 at Shrimp Basket

A Perdido Key blood donation opportunity sponsored by The FirstService Residential us scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 26 in the Shrimp Basket restaurant parking lot at 14620 Perdido Key Dr. With January typically a slow month for donations, a good turnout could have a significant impact on the Pensacola-area community. The drive will be conducted by local blood bank OneBlood.