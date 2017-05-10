Perdido Key Chamber Golf Tourney May 22 at Perdido Bay

The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce Spring Fling Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, May 22 at Perdido Bay Golf Club. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m.; lunch is at noon, and the tourney starts at 1 p.m. Cost is only $75 per player ($50 for active military) and each team can have up to four members. The maximum HCP for any player is 30. The entry fee includes green fee, cart, range balls, lunch, prizes and drink holes throughout the course. Players can also register for mulligans: 2 for $10 per individual or 8 for $40 per team. For more golf or sponsor info, call 850-492-4660, stop by the Perdido Visitors Center at 15500 Perdido Key, visit visitperdido.com or email events@perdido chamber.com.