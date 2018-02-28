Picasso at the Lapin Agile at SBCT March 7-18

Tickets are currently on sale for The South Baldwin Community Theatre’s production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile scheduled March 7-18 at the Gulf Shores theatre. Shows are scheduled March 7 (dress rehearasl, 8, 9, 10, 16 & 17 at 7:30 p.m. and March 11 & 18 at 2 p.m.

Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, this long running off-Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism.

In his first comedy for the stage, popular actor and screenwriter Steve Martin plays fast and loose with fact, fame and fortune as these two geniuses muse on the century’s achievements and prospects, as well as other fanciful topics, with infectious dizziness. Bystanders, including Picasso’s agent, the bartender and his mistress, Picasso’s date, and elderly philosdopher, Charles Dabernow Schmendiman, and an idiot inventor introduce additional flourishes of humor. The final suprise patron to join the merriment at the Lapin Agile is a charismatic dark-haired singer time warped in from a later era.

Admission is $18 for adults and $15 for students. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.