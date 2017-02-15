I Pink I Can Run Feb. 18 at ‘Bama

The Fourth Annual I Pink I Can Run 4 Mile Breast Cancer Run will be held on Satuorday, Feb. 18 at the Flora-Bama Lounge at 9 a.m

Hosted by the Krewe du Ya Yas Keeping Abreast Foundation, the race will help with the hosts’ mission to raise awareness in our community and help socioeconomically challenged women in our area receive early detection mammograms. Funds raised will offset housecleaning and medicine costs for those in recovery, assist the purchase of wigs and mastectomy bras and pay for mammograms for women who can’t otherwise afford them. Race day registration and packet pick-up is from 7-8:30 a.m. , and the rate is $35. Visit reweduyayas.com for more info.