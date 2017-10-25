Pink Event fundraiser Nov. 4 at Bodenhamer Center

The Fourth Annual Pink Beach Event will be held on Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Bodenhamer Center, located at 310 West 19th Ave. in Gulf Shores. Zumba starts at 10:30 a.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Joy To Life.org, a charity that raises awareness and funds for breast cancer and research. Tickets are $10 per person, with kids admitted free.

Shane Tucker, a renowned Elvis impersonator, will be performing and there will be Classic Cars parked outside the Bodenhamer. A silent auction (cash only), photo area and concessions will also be part of the event. Patrons are encouraged to dress up and enjoy the fun. For more info, contact host Sherie Coyne, a Gulf Shores based licensed zumba instructor, at 251-377-1050. Pictured: Fun at past Pink Beach Events.